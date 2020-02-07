Two Men Arrested For Unrelated Weapons Offenses
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police make two arrests for similar crimes, but unrelated offenses this week involving weapons.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to 18th and “E” about a 24-year-old woman reportedly being fondled by an unknown man. Police were able to find out the man’s name, 21-year-old Brent Smith of Lincoln, and contacted him….where he admitted to inappropriately touching the victim.
As officers were trying to handcuff him, Smith started resisting. More officers showed up and he was eventually taken to jail. Police found a 3 1/2 inch fix blade knife in Smith’s coat pocket. He was arrested for 3rd-degree sexual assault, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.
Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, police were called to 12th and “E” about a man wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats. Officers found 32-year-old Mitchell Freeman in the area and tried to talk to him, but he ran away from them. During a chase, officers saw Freeman had a handgun. They told him to drop the gun and he obeyed their order.
Freeman, a previously convicted felon, was arrested for the terroristic threats warrant, plus possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.