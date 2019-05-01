USL Will Bring Pro Soccer To Omaha

OMAHA–(KFOR May 1)–Pro soccer is coming to Nebraska.

Starting in 2020, Omaha will have a United Soccer League franchise. Their home games will be played at Werner Park in Papillion and will be ran by the owner and management of the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team.

The teams in USL League One include Madison, Wisconsin; Lansing, Michigan; Richmond, Virginia, Orlando and Toronto. Omaha’s franchise nickname has not yet been determined, but it will be released later this year and fans will have input.

The new Omaha franchise will be play a 28-game schedule from March through October.

