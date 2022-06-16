Vape Shop Burglary Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–An overnight burglary at a Belmont area vape shop is under investigation.
Lincoln Police were called just before 2am Thursday to a report of a break-in at the Caterpillar Vape shop near 11th and Cornhusker, where officers found shattered windows and some of the products had been stolen. No word yet on the loss and police are working to get video evidence.
There was a vandalism reported at the same location Monday night into Tuesday morning and Captain Max Hubka says it’s too early to say if both are connected.