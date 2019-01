One person was treated for minor injuries after Lincoln Police said the victim was hit in the head during a robbery Sunday night near UNL’s East Campus.

It happened around 9:30pm over by 30th and Starr. Police say the suspect hit the victim in the head with an unknown object, then stole the victim’s phone and wallet.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police continue looking for a suspect. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.