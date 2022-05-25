Victims Identified In Shooting At 30th & P Street

(KFOR NEWS May 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has released the names of the shooting victims from the early morning hours on Sunday, May 22nd .
The victims have been identified as 42-year-old, Patricio Urias and 26-year-old, Zachariah Palomo.
The following is a statement from Lincoln Police:
At approximately 2:20 a.m. on May 22, 2022, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Responding officers were directed to a residence where both men were located. Life saving measures were attempted, however they succumbed to their injuries. Shortly after the initial 911 call, 19-year-old Jose Soto arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the same residence. Soto was treated and left the hospital a short time later.
We appreciate the patience of our community while we worked to ensure the families of the deceased were notified before we released their names publicly.
We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of both Patricio and Zachariah. We would also ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones. The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward. We encourage anyone with information to call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.
