Warrant Leads To Drug Arrests At South Bottoms Neighborhood Home

Melissa Addleman (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force Tuesday night served a search warrant at a home near 10th and “A” Street, which led to five arrests and one person being issued a citation.

Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News during the search, investigators recovered .9 of a gram of meth, 28.8 grams of marijuana, controlled pills, narcotics paraphernalia, and evidence associated with narcotics sales.

Ashley Heise, 31, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Child Neglect.  Angel Heise, 29, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Neglect.  Melissa Addleman, 50, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Jimmy Rivers, 43, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Tameka Martin, 41, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 44-year-old man was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana, 1 ounce or less.  Ashley Heise’s 3 and 7-year-old children as well as Angel’s 6-year-old child were placed in the care of a relative.

