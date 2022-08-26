KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Week 1 High School Football Scoreboard

August 26, 2022 3:19PM CDT
Thursday games

Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6

Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0

Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6

Fairbury 35, Tri County 0

Friday games

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson

Scottsbluff at Lincoln Pius X

Ralston at Lincoln Northwest

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian

Elkhorn at Waverly

Seward at Norris

Yutan at Malcolm

Raymond Central at Arlington

Millard West at Millard South

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Grand Island at North Platte

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central

Bellevue West at Omaha North

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista

Papillion-LaVista South at Fremont

Norfolk at Columbus

Omaha Skutt at Bennington

Hastings at Elkhorn North

Auburn at Boys Town

Wahoo Neumann at Milford

Wayne at Omaha Roncalli

Wahoo at Pierce

Schuyler at Omaha Concordia

Crete at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth at Blair

North Bend Central at Centennial

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia

East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran

Weeping Water at Palmyra

