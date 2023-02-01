Wiltgen Appointed Lancaster County Election Commissioner

I Voted (Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–The new Lancaster County Election Commissioner will be Todd Wiltgen.

He was appointed Wednesday by Governor Jim Pillen to fill the role left by Dave Shively, who retired on January 20. Wiltgen has been serving as the public policy specialist for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and previously represented District 5 on the Lancaster County Board from 2015 to 2018.

Wiltgen will become election commissioner February 13. He has held staffing roles for former State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward, former Nebraska 1st District U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and Nebraska U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel.

Wiltgen has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.