Woman Arrested Following Thursday Night Pursuit Around Branched Oak Lake

MALCOLM–(KFOR May 27)–A 35-year-old woman is in jail, following a pursuit late Thursday night in the area of Branched Oak Lake.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Friday said a deputy saw a truck that was speeding in the area of NW 126th and West Raymond Road and attempted a traffic stop. The truck didn’t stop and a pursuit took place, where the truck was heading westbound along West Raymond Road (along the south side of Branched Oak Lake), then went into a ditch along NW 140th Street before getting back on the road. The truck then headed eastbound on West Branched Oak Road, where he stopped behind a home.
Wagner says deputies got a search warrant and seized the truck, before they arrested Robin Collins. She was taken to jail for several offenses, including willful reckless driving, flee to avoid in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and several warrants.