Woman Arrested For Stabbing at North Lincoln Apartment Early Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A stabbing early Wednesday morning at a north Lincoln apartment leaves a man with non life-threatening injuries and a woman taken to jail.

This happened around 1:30am Wednesday at the apartment in the 3100 block of North Hill Road.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said a 35-year-old man was talking two a couple of women, one of which had a boyfriend that passed away. The victim reported he made a comment about the boyfriend, which one of the women didn’t like and she quickly approached him.

Kocian said the victim pushed the woman back and she fell to the floor. As he went to pick the woman back up, he was then stabbed in the stomach, allegedly by 38-year-old Brittany Borrell of Lincoln. Borrell was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.