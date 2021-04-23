YMCA To Relax Local Gym Guidelines
Provided by YMCAlincoln.org.
Lincoln, NE (April 23, 2021) As a result of recent changes to local Directed Health Measures, the four Lincoln Y branches are relaxing some of their anti-pandemic measures.
The recommended six feet of social distancing is now a guideline, and no longer a requirement. They still encourage members to be respectful by spacing out as much as possible, and wiping down machines before and after use. The “NOT IN USE” signs on every other piece of cardio equipment will no longer be displayed.
In accordance with local DHMs, the mask mandate in public spaces will remain in effect. Members are required to wear a mask in areas of the facility with exception of active exercising, sports participation, swimming, and while in the hot tub/sauna.
Coming in May, all hot tubs will reopen at the Cooper, Copple Family, and Fallbrook branches! This also includes the sauna at the Northeast YMCA.