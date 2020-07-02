York PD and NE State Patrol Investigating Attempted Murder in York
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
Investigators with the York Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating an attempted murder that occurred Wednesday evening July 1st. At approximately 7:30 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a hang-up 911 call from
413 N Beaver Avenue in York. Upon arriving at the scene, the responding officer from York PD heard screaming inside the residence. The officer then entered the residence and discovered a man who appeared to be strangling a woman.
The officer pulled the man off the woman, and in doing so uncovered visual evidence that the woman had been stabbed multiple times. York Rescue units also arrived on scene and quickly began rendering medical aid to the woman.
The man, Mario Reyes, 60, was placed under arrest. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. For her safety, her identity and location are not being disclosed at this time, but she remains hospitalized as of early Thursday afternoon. Mario Reyes was
lodged in York County Jail on charges of attempted murder, strangulation, and domestic assault. The York Police Department requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in the investigation, which is ongoing.