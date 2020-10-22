Downtown YMCA Closing Permanently
Provided by YMCAlincoln.org.
LINCOLN, Neb. (October 22, 2020) — The YMCA of Lincoln announced today that its Downtown YMCA location will remain closed permanently, with all programs shifting to nearby branches. The facility, located at 1039 P Street, had temporarily closed on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed “to safeguard the financial stability of the Association so that it can continue to serve families and youth across Lincoln.” The YMCA announcement said that, over the past decade, the downtown location has experienced rising maintenance costs and increasing capital requirements due to an aging facility.
“These are trying times-not just for the YMCA, but for all of us collectively,” said Barbara Bettin, President and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “As we navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, we must reimagine how the YMCA can best serve the community. The Y has had a presence in Downtown Lincoln for almost 150 years and we will remain committed to serving the entire Lincoln community with four wonderful branches, youth programming, camps, and so much more. We are committed to examining the best possible way for us to serve those who live, work, and learn Downtown.”
During the pandemic, like many area nonprofits, the YMCA was hard hit which caused the Association to financially assess its entire operation. The Y will continue to serve Lincoln and surrounding communities with four branches, a Youth Sports program, Community Learning Centers and childcare, and Camp Kitaki located near Louisville, Neb.
“After extensive research and evaluation, the YMCA Board of Directors determined the Downtown location at 1039 P Street was not financially sustainable moving forward,” stated Curt Hartter, Board of Directors CVO. “However, our work and mission in Downtown is not done. We are committed to serving our neighbors, employees, and residents that live in the Downtown area and those discussions have already begun.”
Members who belong to the Downtown Y have complete access to any of the four remaining branches (Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast) and will automatically have their membership transferred to any of those locations.