18 Year Old Allegedly Spits in Police Officer’s Face
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2021) During the Midnight hour Thursday, Lincoln Police were called to a group home in the 2400 block of Dodge Street in Northwest Lincoln, where an 18 year old was assaulting staff.
Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS when officers got there, the teen refused to calm down. Capt. Hubka says at one point, the teen lunged for an officer’s gun and spit in the face of the officer. Cole Hamaker was arrested and taken to jail for assaulting an officer with bodily fluids.
