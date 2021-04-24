Groundbreaking set for Major SECC Addition
Lincoln, NE (April 23, 2021)– Southeast Community College’s Lincoln Campus is undergoing a $30-million facelift that will change the look and feel of the campus. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, on the Lincoln Campus at 8800 O St.
“Externally, it will provide a welcoming and transparent ‘front door’ that is modern, yet timeless,” said Bev Cummins, vice president for student affairs and Lincoln Campus director.
“It will be a classy, welcoming and transparent space that will create a cohesive connection between support services and students.”
Departments/areas impacted by the renovation and addition include advising, adult education/English as a Second Language, instructional design/virtual learning, information technology, library resource center, student activities center, student enrollment and accounts, student success center, safety/security, campus office, student development and engagement, testing center, tutoring and transitions center, and the veteran’s connect center.
The Student and Academic Support renovation started in March. Around 80,000 square feet of the main building will be completely renovated, while 25,672 square feet of new construction will be added. It’s scheduled to be complete in April 2023.
Following the groundbreaking ceremony, light hors d’oeuvres will be offered at Course Restaurant.
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture is the architect for the project, and Boyd Jones is the Contractor. Both are Omaha-based businesses.
YMCA To Relax Local Gym Guidelines