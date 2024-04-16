22 Fatalities on Nebraska Roads In March
April 16, 2024 12:11PM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Apr. 16)–The number of traffic deaths on Nebraska roads in March was at 22 according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Those 22 deaths were in 18 crashes. One of the victims was a pedestrian and two were motorcyclists. 18 of the deaths were in rural locations. Nine of the 19 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts, seven were buckled up and three had seatbelt usage as unknown.
Below are the full list of stats regarding the fatal crashes in March.
For the daily count, visit this website: ndot.info/tollcompare
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – MARCH
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2024
(FATALITIES)
|2024
|55
|49
|2023
|41
|39
|-25.0
|2022
|65
|54
|+18.0
|2021
|45
|36
|-18.0
|2020
|45
|43
|-18.0
|2020-2023 Avg.
|49
|43
|-11.0
- There were 17 fatalities in March of 2023.
- Only 10 of the 45 vehicle occupants killed during 2024 were using seatbelts.