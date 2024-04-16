22 Fatalities on Nebraska Roads In March

The scene of a four-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 6 between Lincoln and Waverly from Feb. 26, 2024. (File photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Apr. 16)–The number of traffic deaths on Nebraska roads in March was at 22 according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Those 22 deaths were in 18 crashes. One of the victims was a pedestrian and two were motorcyclists. 18 of the deaths were in rural locations. Nine of the 19 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts, seven were buckled up and three had seatbelt usage as unknown.

Below are the full list of stats regarding the fatal crashes in March.

For the daily count, visit this website: ndot.info/tollcompare

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – MARCH FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2024 (FATALITIES) 2024 55 49 2023 41 39 -25.0 2022 65 54 +18.0 2021 45 36 -18.0 2020 45 43 -18.0 2020-2023 Avg. 49 43 -11.0