CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect Wanted in Identity Fraud, Another Wanted in Larceny Case

Security photo taken from the First State Bank off of 27th and Grainger Parkway of a woman that fraudulently withdrew money from a victim’s bank account. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–As part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report, Lincoln Police are asking for your help in finding a woman that appears to be involved in identity fraud back on March 29, where she apparently walked into the First State Bank off of 27th and Grainger Parkway and made two withdrawals, totaling just over $14,000.

According to LPD forensics technician Becky Keller, the woman knew the victim’s social security number and provided identification that turned out to be fake. The woman also went to the First State Bank branch off of 48th and Old Cheney and tried to withdraw $5,000. Employees at the Old Cheney location were warned ahead of time before the suspect arrived and diverted her from trying to get more money from the victim’s account.

In another case from March 18 at the D’Leon’s off of 12th and South Street, Keller said a man was seen playing the game machines for a bit, and after ensuring the coast was clear, went behind the counter and took a bank bag that contained $2,000 cash.





If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.