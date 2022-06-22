Sasse Statement on Religious Liberty

(KFOR NEWS June 22, 2022) The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state programs providing money for public school tuition cannot exclude schools that offer religious instruction.
The decision relaxed long-standing restrictions on using taxpayer money to pay for religious education, further lowering the wall of separation between church and state.
Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court struck down a Maine education program that provided tuition assistance for some private schools but excluded religious schools.
“The First Amendment is the beating heart of American self-government, and today’s ruling is an important victory for religious liberty. This is pretty simple: in America, the government can’t treat people of faith like second-class citizens by letting public money go to some private schools, but not religious private schools. Maine has been discriminating against religious parents for four decades, and the Court is right to put an end to it. This is a win for principled pluralism and a common-sense First Amendment ruling.”
