Potentially Armed and Dangerous Fugitive in Gage County
December 7, 2022 9:41AM CST
Devon Kagy (Beatrice Police Facebook)
(KFOR NEWS December 7, 2022) Beatrice Police are looking for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive.
Devon Kagy is a White male, 5’10”, approx. 200 lbs. Beatrice Police tell KFOR NEWS Kagy is wanted on 3 outstanding warrants consisting of :
* Delivery of a Controlled Substance
* Possession of a Controlled Substance
* Probation Violations
* Terroristic Threats
* Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person
* Flight to avoid arrest
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devon Kagy, please contact Beatrice Police or call 911. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend the subject.