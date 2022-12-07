Potentially Armed and Dangerous Fugitive in Gage County

Devon Kagy (Beatrice Police Facebook)

(KFOR NEWS December 7, 2022) Beatrice Police are looking for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive.

Devon Kagy is a White male, 5’10”, approx. 200 lbs. Beatrice Police tell KFOR NEWS Kagy is wanted on 3 outstanding warrants consisting of :

* Delivery of a Controlled Substance * Possession of a Controlled Substance * Probation Violations * Terroristic Threats * Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person * Flight to avoid arrest