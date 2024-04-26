Teen Suspected of Attacking Student at Lincoln High Now in Custody

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Lincoln Police on Friday said the 14-year-old accused of attacking a 15-year-old student with a knife on Thursday at Lincoln High is in custody.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. It stemmed from a fight between the two teens late Thursday morning at Lincoln High, where both of them suffered minor injuries. Police say the 15-year-old victim was slashed with what may have been a bread knife by the other teen and suffered injuries to his arms and chest. The 14-year-old, meanwhile, had a laceration on his hand.

LPS officials have said the incident was isolated and there is no active threat. Both students will face consequences from the school, according to Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.