A New Red Flag Law Brought to Nebraska Legislature

Senator Adam Morfeld introduced the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. Also known as a red flag law, this bill would allow firearms to be removed from a person found to be an extreme risk of harming themselves or others and before warning signs turn into violence. Thirteen states have enacted such laws throughout the country.

The new legislation allows law enforcement to remove firearms from a person who is found by a court to be at high risk of violence. The bill further ensures it is only used in extreme cases where there is clear evidence that a person is in danger to themselves and others and possesses or has access to firearms.

Senator Morfeld worked with school students, advocates and law enforcement who contacted him about the need for this legislation.

According to Captain Kevin Griger, of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office ”The extreme risk protection order would be a critical component in removing weapons from people during a mental health crisis.”

Senator Morfeld stated, “Law enforcement, students, and my constituents have made clear the need to have safeguards to ensure that those found to be suffering from severe mental illnesses and individuals who pose an immediate threat do not have access to firearms after an emergency court hearing.” He went on to state that the bill requires a court hearing and for evidence to be presented that show the signs of a mental illness.

Isabel Bousson, an organizer of the group that planned the March for our Lives rally and a student of Lincoln Public Schools states “I was born in a world where school shootings have always been around; this legislation could make an immediate impact in our community that would mean generations to come wouldn’t have to worry about the threat of mass shootings first and foremost in their schools, but also in their communities.”

READ MORE: Repealing Death Penalty Bill Back Before Nebraska Lawmakers