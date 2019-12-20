ACLU Nebraska Welcomes Ricketts Refugee Decision
aclunebraska.org
(KFOR NEWS December 20, 2019) The ACLU of Nebraska welcomes Governor Pete Ricketts’ reported decision to keep Nebraska’s doors open to refugees, which falls in line with recent decisions from city and county elected officials. Ricketts is the 29th governor, and 11th Republican governor, to indicate support for refugee resettlement.
The Governor’s decision comes as the number of refugees resettled in Nebraska has dropped sharply since 2016 when Nebraska was first in the nation for refugees resettled per capita.
From Oct. 2015 to Sept. 2016, Nebraska welcomed 1,441 refugees. Over that same time period this year, just 445 refugees resettled in Nebraska according to the Department of State’s Refugee Processing Center.
“We can connect these falling numbers directly to changes at the federal level, including the historically low federal limit on refugee admissions, discriminatory bans on refugees coming from Muslim-majority countries and this opt-in program, which adds unnecessary red tape and uncertainty to those seeking refuge from some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises,” said Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska. “Refugees enrich Nebraska in every sense of the word, and we’re grateful our state’s leaders made the right call. Now, we need to show our refugees real leadership by removing these malicious barriers that have no place in Nebraska.”
This year, Nebraska welcomed refugees to Cozad, Crete, Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City – the majority of whom resettled in Omaha.
READ MORE: Roads closed due to tree removal