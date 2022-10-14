Arena G.M. Saluted As Servant Leader And Good Friend

Lincoln, NE (October 14, 2022) Friends, Colleagues, Co-Workers and Community Leaders joined together today to celebrate the life of Tom Lorenz, the only General Manager the Pinnacle Bank Arena has known. Lorenz also headed the Arena’s predecessor, Pershing Auditorium, as well as Pinewood Bowl. He died last week of cancer at the age of 64.

Bill Stickney represented the Arena’s stage crew.

“Tom was a respected and admired man that never thought he was above anyone, and wasn’t afraid to push a cart, pull a cable or unload a truck. What G.M. would be back of house, at 1, 2 o’clock in the morning, checking on his crew, and didn’t leave until the loadout was done. Always made time to talk, and ask ‘do you have what you need, how can I help.’ ”

A family friend since College, Norm Shaffer said there were aspects of Tom Lorenz’s life that the Public was not aware of. He cited several experiences in their church, including Tom’s assistance in opening a new church in their previous City of residence in Illinois.

“One of the things that Tom wanted to do was be a Lutheran Pastor. That might surprise some of you, but Church and faith and service were tightly connected in his life.”

Shot Kleen, of the University of Nebraska’s Husker Vision program, called Lorenz a true servant leader.

“Through Tom’s servant leadership, a culture of trust, unselfishness and empowerment have been developed. Tom was a loving family man, a friend to many, and a faithful Christian. Because of his servant leadership, the foundation has been laid. And, as they say, the show will go on. And that’s how he would want it.”

Lorenz’s son, Kyle, Master of Ceremonies closed the event with what he called a “special treat” musically.

“Even though he got to do an amazing array of artists here in this building, this local group was probably his favorite group. ” He introduced Tom and Wes, a Lincoln duo, for several songs to close the tribute.