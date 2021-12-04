Audubon Awarded $175K To Enhance And Restore Butterfly and Bird Habitat

(KFOR News Lincoln NE December 4, 2021) Audubon Nebraska was recently awarded a $175,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for the “Enhancing and Restoring Monarch Habitat in Eastern Nebraska” project. This project will focus on improving habitats for the monarch butterfly and regal fritillary as well as many birds in the eastern part of the state on public lands and private working lands.
With this funding, Audubon in partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Crane Trust, Prairie Plains Resource Institute, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to improve 5,180 acres, restore 340 acres, propagate 2,000 milkweed seedlings, collect 110 pounds of milkweed seed, host an in-depth pollinator workshop and engage the community to support monarch and pollinator conservation.
The project is set to begin on January 1, 2022 and continue until December 31, 2023.