BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1 Pius X Survives Skutt Comeback In Overtime

Class B No. 1 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team survived a 31-point rally in the fourth quarter from Omaha Skutt and held on late in overtime to beat the Skyhawks 73-70 on Monday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, which was heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

The Thunderbolts (16-1) led 45-29 to start the fourth quarter when Skutt came out with a full court press and help offensively from Tyson Gordon and TJ Skradski. Gordon scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, while Skradski scored 12 of his 18 points, including the game-tying basket to force overtime.

Pius X took command right away in the extra period, where Kyle Kluthe connected on a three-pointer. Then Gordon scored a layup for Skutt, before Pius X got two free throws from Mitch Sebek and a layup from Austin Jablonski to put the Thunderbolts up 67-62.

Jablonski scored 16 points in the game for Pius X, but the ‘Bolts were led by Kolbe Rada’s 23 points and top scorer Charlie Easley finished with 18 points.

No. 5 Skutt falls to 15-4 on the season.