BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Uses Big Fourth Quarter To Defeat East

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 11)–Lincoln Southwest used a 22-point fourth quarter to pick up a 66-56 boys basketball victory over Lincoln East at The Nest, in a game heard Friday night on KFOR.
The Silver Hawks (12-7) got three-pointers from Grant Mielak and Rylan Smith to create some separation and freshman Braden Frager broke free for a monster dunk to give Southwest a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Frager led the Silver Hawks with 14 points.
East (10-8) pulled to within five of Southwest before the Silver Hawks managed to space themselves back up to ten the rest of the way.
Southwest led 19-9 after the first quarter, but East responded with a 14-2 run, mostly in part to Carter Tempelmeyer and Braydon McPhail. Both players had combined to score 17 of the 25 points in the first half for the Spartans, but Southwest led at the half 26-25.
Tempelmeyer led East with a game-high 19 points.
Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 1st Half
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest boys basketball 2nd Half