Brass Knuckles Recovered in Traffic Stop

Steven Armenta-Price; Photo Courtesy of LPD
Photo Courtesy of LPD

Brass knuckles were recovered along with an unidentified yellow substance in a traffic stop early Friday morning near 17th and D streets.

“The brass knuckles were found to have a 4-inch blade that folds inside the handle,” Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands said.

Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News the brass knuckles belonged to 26-year-old Steven Armenenta-Price, who was taken to jail for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and providing false information to a police officer.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Haleigh Kappel, was cited for having a suspended license and making an improper turn.

Sands said the yellow substance was sent to their lab for testing.

