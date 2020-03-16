BREAKING: Organizers Cancel 43rd Annual Lincoln Marathon, Half-Marathon
LINCOLN–(10/11 Now Mar. 16)–Organizers for the Lincoln Marathon have announced the cancellation of the 2020 Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon, due to the corona virus threat. “The health and well-being of our runners, volunteers and spectators is our top priority,” Nancy Sutton Moss, co-race director of the Marathon said in a statement to KFOR News’ media partner, 10/11 Now. The marathon was scheduled for May 3. It was set to be the 43rd annual race. Organizers say more information is to follow.