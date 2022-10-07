Car Seat on Stove Causes South Lincoln Apartment Fire

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Firefighters dealt with an apartment fire late Friday morning in the 4000 block of South 17th Street, which left about $75,000 worth of damage.

LFR officials say crews found smoke on the second floor of a six-plex building and the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. A car seat was temporarily put on top of a stove and a burner accidentally turned on, causing the fire.

No one was hurt and five people have been relocated.