Catholic Social Services Issues Alert for Needed Donated Furniture

Front of the Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska building at 23rd and “O” Street. (Courtesy of Catholic Social Services)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–There’s an urgent need for donated furniture from Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

Among the items in need include bedroom furniture such as queen, full and single sized beds, chest of drawers and nightstands. Living room furniture needed include couches, love seats, coffee tables, end tables and lamps. Kitchen tables and chairs are also needed.

A news release from Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska indicated you can visit csshope.org/givefurniture to review the CSS donation guidelines and to fill out a

simple online screening form. Once approved, CSS will schedule a pickup of items or provide the donor a drop-off time at the CSS warehouse, located at 1300 North 14th Street in Lincoln.

Through its Family Support Services, CSS provides furniture for the new homes of women and their children who have escaped a domestic violence situation with the help of CSS and the St. Gianna program.

CSS is a non-profit organization that has been around for nearly a century helping people in need of all backgrounds and faiths across 24,000 square miles of southern Nebraska. CSS programs include Family Support Services, providing crucial financial assistance; the St. Gianna Program, offering support to survivors of domestic violence and under supported pregnancies; Food Market and Meal Services; Refugee Resettlement; Immigration Legal Services; and Employment Services.

CSS can be found at www.csshope.org.