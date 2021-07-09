CDC Recall of Tyson Cooked Chicken Expands

(KFOR NEWS July 9, 2021) USA Today is reporting that more Tyson Foods chicken is being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
The massive recall, first announced Saturday (7/3/21), grew by nearly 500,000 pounds Thursday (7/8/21), according to an update posted on the recall notice on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.
Approximately 8,955,296 pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products are part of the recall.
Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B and Wegmans are among the retailers that sold Tyson branded fully cooked and frozen products. Private label products are also part of the recall and some were made for restaurants, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars.
