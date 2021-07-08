Covid-19 Death Reported In Lancaster County

Lincoln, NE (July 8, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19. The victim was a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized when she died.
Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant as the culprit. It’s the first reported death from the delta variant in Lancaster County, and brings the county total to 239 deaths.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported 31 new cases today.
Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 31
Total number of cases: 31,615
Variant cases: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) recently identified additional COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County. The current total of variant cases is 254. LLCHD continues to closely monitor the potential impact of variants on our community and urges every eligible adult and child to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Vaccination is the best protection we have against the virus and its variants and prevents severe illness. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants have to spread.
Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 254
Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617). This is the first reported death related to the delta variant in Lancaster County.
Total number of deaths: 239
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 22 with 15 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and seven from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
