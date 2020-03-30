CHI Health COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing For Health Care Workers And First Responders Launching Tuesday
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-CHI Health announced it will stand-up a remote, in-car COVID-19 testing site at North Star High School on Tuesday, March 31. The testing site will be operational seven days a week from 2-6 p.m.
he testing is not for the general public. Testing will first be prioritized for health care workers and first responders, workers in nursing homes and correctional facilities and residents of group homes with vulnerable populations. All these individuals must have a physician order and appointment to receive testing.
In the event that testing supplies and capabilities remain after the prioritized populations, those who are high risk with documented exposure and/or symptoms may be eligible for testing with a physician order and appointment. Examples of risk factors include heart disease, diabetes and/or those with an immunocompromised state such as cancer treatment or dialysis.
While CHI Health is now able to run tests in its own laboratory in Omaha, the testing capabilities remain limited. Again, those tested must have a physician order and an appointment. The COVID-19 tests will go to CHI Health’s in-house lab in Omaha, unless otherwise specified by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
