Chief Speaks About New Info From Recent Violence, Urges Officers To Continue Improving Relationships All Over Lincoln
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (File Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–New information was released Friday by Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister regarding violence and rioting that erupted the previous weekend outside the Hall of Justice near 10th and Lincoln Mall, indicating his officers were in harm’s way at the hands of some people.
“We know that there were shots that were fired at the Hall of Justice,” Chief Bliemeister stated. “We don’t know exactly when or exactly how. But when our cops are standing out there on the line trying to do their job, a job that is incredibly difficult and impossible even for me to understand, we know that rounds are going over the top.”
There were 24 officers hurt during the violence.
With help from experts, the investigation determined shots were fired over the heads of officers. Also, the investigation has shown bricks, rocks, bottles filled up with gasoline being thrown toward police. Chief Bliemeister made it clear it was not the intent from the majority of protesters, who were peacefully demonstrating.
“Obviously, not individuals intent on rallying, but individuals that are criminals,” he said.
Bliemeister also expressed gratitude on behalf of his officers to every single demographic across the city, who have supported LPD and other law enforcement agencies during this time, but also support the outrage based upon the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and historic mistreatment of communities of color. He also said officers will continue to work diligently to finding a balance on improving relationships citywide.
“We thought we had a great relationship with every part of Lincoln. And we do, but we know we can improve that. And we’re going to improve that, Bliemeister stated. “On the same token, the violence and property damage is something that we’re tasked with preventing. Our cops are being put in harm’s way to try and do that.”