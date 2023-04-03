Cigarette Blamed For Sunday Afternoon House Fire

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 3)–Investigators have determined that a house fire reported late Sunday afternoon in the Near South area was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette tossed into some grass and leaves.

The fire just east of 14th and “D” Street spread to the home, causing damage to the exterior, causing anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 in damage. The wind at the time helped in spreading the fire, according Firefighter MJ Lierman. No one was hurt and two people living in the home had found a place to relocate with help from the Red Cross.

Fire crews were able to knock down the spread of the fire, according to Lierman, and a cat had to be rescued from the home.