City And County Ready To Spend Pandemic Relief Funds

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, members of the City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners today released a joint plan to invest over $100 million dollars in American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funding. The plan is designed to help restore economic vitality and to renew commitments to community growth and well-being. Details are available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.
“This joint plan reflects our shared values of equity and opportunity as we work together to achieve the goals of economic growth and shared recovery for our community,” said Gaylor Baird. “Our local businesses and workforce continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, and these strategic investments will provide them with critical support. This plan takes action for those most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our community hard. This plan is a historic opportunity to support those most impacted by the pandemic through support to our local nonprofits that serve families, children, and individuals seeking health care and job training,” said City Council Vice Chair Tammy Ward. “I’m proud of our joint efforts to help Lincoln and Lancaster County residents thrive.”
County Board Member Sean Flowerday said, “As a member of the Lincoln Lancaster County Board of Health throughout the pandemic, I know how vital these additional resources will be to prepare for future vaccination efforts and provide health services. These efforts will help our community address health disparities now and in the future.”
The plan, supported by members of the City Council, nonprofit professionals, and business leaders, incorporates existing city and county planning reports and commissions, as well as surveys completed by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force. It includes the following priorities:
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, allocated directly to the City and the County through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Individual programs will roll out on an ongoing basis.