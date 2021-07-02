City Urges Proper Disposal of Fireworks Debris Collection of unused fireworks and ammunition, and Oak Lake Firework Cleanup is July 5.

Lincoln, NE (July 2, 2021) Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful (KLLCB) and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) encourage residents to dispose of unused fireworks and fireworks debris properly and safely following Independence Day celebrations. The public’s efforts will help keep waste haulers and City landfill staff safe from injury and protect local waterways.
The public is urged to follow these recommendations for fireworks disposal:
“Litter that is washed down storm drains eventually flows into streams, rivers and lakes, and the potentially harmful substances in fireworks can pollute the environment and harm aquatic life,” said Erin Kubicek, Environmental Health Educator. “If it is in our streets, it is in our streams, so remember ‘only rain in the drain.’” For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search clean streets).
Volunteers are needed for the annual Oak Lake Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5. To register as a volunteer and for more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search cleanup). KLLCB has Community Improvement grants available to individuals or groups who cleanup litter from public roads and parks. Guidelines and applications are at lincoln.ne.gov (search: cleanup grants).
City ordinance allows the sale and use of permissible fireworks only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4 each year.