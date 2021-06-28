Construction Equipment Worth Around One-Quarter Of A Million Is Missing From South Beltway Work Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–Around $250,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from two areas along the South Beltway Project site, sometime late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the suspects first stole a Lowboy trailer, valued at $100,000, from the South Beltway Project construction site located on 38th Street. Wagner says that same trailer was used at a construction site off of 25th Street to unload one piece of equipment and two bulldozers, each worth $50,000, were loaded up.
A second trailer also worth $50,000 was also reported missing.
Sheriff Wagner says if you know anything about these thefts or who may be involved, call the Sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.