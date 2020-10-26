Corona Virus Vaccine Plan Revealed
LINCOLN, NE (October 26, 2020) – Governor Pete Ricketts and State of Nebraska Staff members say they are planning to deploy a coronavirus vaccine as rapidly as possible once it arrives. The State will make use of the existing Vaccines for Children (VFC) provider network, which includes health care providers, local health departments, federally qualified health centers, community-based clinics, tribal health care centers, and hospitals as the first outlets. The vaccine supplies are expected to be limited early on. Initial doses will go to health care personnel and at-risk groups before expanding to a wider population. The CDC has not yet issued the date when it expects a vaccine to be available.
When questioned about the vaccine the Governor reaffirmed that it will be free to the public and that vaccinations will be encouraged but not mandatory.
Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the State plans to use $12.5 million of its Federal funds to purchase computers and computing devices for K-12 schools (both public and non-public). The intent is to help the schools provide more equitable access to digital learning by making sure students have access to the technology they need.
NDE conducted a survey over the summer to assess the need for digital technology around the state. The agency also engaged in outreach to homeschool families to determine their needs and to ensure their eligibility for assistance. A subsidy of up to $400 per device is available. Details on the State’s plan are available by clicking here.