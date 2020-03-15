Corps: Mainstem Missouri River Levee System Mostly Restored
Flooding Damage From the Missouri River In Iowa
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River main-stem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska and other affected states. The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work. District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”
