COVID-19: TestNebraska.Com Registrations Hits Five Figures In One Day, Also Use Proper Disposal of Items
Gov. Ricketts (podium) and DHHS Divisional Director Stephanie Beasley (far left)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Governor Ricketts during his COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday touted the testnebraska.com website, where you can be put into a database for testing.
Ricketts unveiled the “Crush The Curve” initiative on Tuesday for Test Nebraska. As of 2pm Wednesday, the governor said there were close to 20,000 people who had registered. Even if you don’t have symptoms, but develop them later, you could get bumped up on the list to be tested.
Social media has helped in getting people registered. Ricketts says challenge five of your friends to get registered and they need to do the same thing. It takes approximately five minutes to complete.
PCR machines will be used to test people for coronavirus, for those who sign up through the Test Nebraska website and later develop symptoms.
Also at Wednesday’s briefing, Lynne Rex, the director of the League of Municipalities in Nebraska, said there are some things that you need to do to keep sewer systems safe.
“Don’t flush paper towels, moist towelettes or baby wipes down the toilet,” Rex said in reference to preventing sewage backups from happening. Throw them in a bag and put them in the trash.
Rex said commended Lincoln for doing a great job of keeping playground equipment at city parks fenced off, preventing kids from getting and spreading the virus.
“Playground equipment could have COVID-19 for up to two to three days,” she said.