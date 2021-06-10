COVID Vaccination Clinics in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS June 10, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has scheduled the following COVID vaccination clinics:
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday: 9
Total number of cases: 31,420
Deaths reported Wednesday: 0
Total number of deaths: 238
