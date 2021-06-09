Convicted Murderer Aubrey Trail Gets Death Penalty

WILBER–(KFOR June 9)–A three-judge panel in Saline County District Court on Wednesday decided to sentence convicted murderer Aubrey Trail to death, in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.
Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder in Loofe’s death. His co-defendant, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted of the same charge in October 2020. Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a Nebraska highway, weeks after her disappearance.
During the hearing Wednesday, Trail did speak before the panel.
“I’m not looking for mercy, forgiveness or anything else,” Trail mentioned. “To be quite frank and no disrespect intended to the court, I could care less what you do to me here today.”
Trail continued later with more remarks, adding “I’ve done some terrible things in my life and this is the only thing I have ever done that I feel real regret about. In the past, I could justify myself, but not this time.”
Meanwhile, sentencing will take place at a later date for Boswell, who could also receive a death sentence or life in prison for her role in Loofe’s murder.