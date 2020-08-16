Crash On I-80 On Ramp In North Lincoln Claims One Life
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN—(KFOR Aug. 16)—Lincoln Police are investigating a fatal crash on the westbound on-ramp of I-80 at N. 27th St Sunday morning.
The driver, a 24 year old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Efforts to notify the next of kin are still underway.
A female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and left the scene on her own after being examined by LFR.
Police say the investigation revealed a Ford Mustang had turned onto the on-ramp from N 27thStreet and the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, rolling the vehicle. Alcohol use by the driver is suspected to be involved and seatbelts were not in use.
More information may be released at the regular morning briefing on Monday 8-17-20.