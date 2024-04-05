Crash Thursday Afternoon in South Lincoln Still Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–The investigation remains ongoing into Thursday afternoon’s crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway, where a motorcycle and car collided sending two people to the hospital.

The motorcyclist, according to Lincoln Police, remains in critical but stable condition. Traffic along both east and westbound lanes of Nebraska Parkway between 27th and 33rd were reopened shortly after 9pm Thursday.

What led to the crash hasn’t been released, nor have the names of the people involved.