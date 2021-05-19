Dates and Times Changed For Delivery of Girders For South Beltway Project
(source: KOLN)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–Some oversize loads of girders for the South Beltway Project will be working their way through Lincoln next week, after being delayed due to rainy weather and wet conditions.
Starting Wednesday, May 26 between 7:30am and 10:30am and again from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, those girders will be transported from the 6300 block of Cornhusker Highway, down to 27th Street and all the way south to Saltillo Road to the site of the beltway project. Same thing will happen during the same times on Thursday, May 27.
Lincoln Police will have intersections blocked off along the route, so trucks carrying those girders can get through with no problems. Once they’ve passed through, intersections will reopen.
Plan accordingly and take alternate routes, if this may affect your commute.