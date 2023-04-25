Deadly Crash Tuesday Afternoon in Northeast Lincoln

The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at 84th and Holdrege on Tuesday afternoon. The view is looking toward the northeast. (Photo by Coryelle Thomas/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon at 84th and Holdrege in northeast Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police, an SUV was traveling north on 84th Street and turning left onto Holdrege Street. A motorcycle was traveling southbound on 84th in the right turn lane and continued through the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of the SUV.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. His name is not being released at this time as officers work to notify his family. The female driver of the SUV was not injured. The female passenger in the SUV had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information regarding this crash, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.