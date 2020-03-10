Department of Transportation Holding South Beltway Meeting
Courtesy NDOT
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a pre-construction public information meeting regarding the Lincoln South Beltway project in Lancaster County.
The meeting will be held at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road, on Wednesday, March 11th, 5:00-7:00 PM.
NDOT will give a formal presentation starting at 5:30 PM, with an open house to follow until 7:00 PM.
