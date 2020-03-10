Travel Insurance – Does It Cover Coronavirus?
(forbes.com)
(KFOR NEWS March 10, 2020) Unfortunately, there is no ‘one size fits all’ for this subject.
Rose White of Triple-A says, “Coverage options can vary based on the type of policy you purchased, when you bought it, and your trip’s departure date and destination. However, there are some travel insurance providers that are changing their policies to include coverage for claims related to the coronavirus. It may be helpful to contact your travel advisor or insurance provider directly, to review your policy and know what is covered.”
Travel insurance generally excludes epidemics. If you have a trip already booked, check with your travel providers (cruise line, airline, hotel, etc.) to see what waivers they have put in place. If you are planning a trip, also check with travel providers to understand their coronavirus-related policies and connect with a travel agent. Depending on your situation, there could be some travel insurance options for your needs.
No matter where you travel, make sure you are taking everyday preventive measures
to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
