Diabetes Workshop to Begin in February

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a free Aging Partners workshop series from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from February 5 through March 12. The six-week Diabetes Self-Management Workshop will be held at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:

Determining what to eat and when to exercise

Monitoring blood sugar

Caring for feet

Communicating with family and health care providers

Managing low and high blood sugar

Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques

Setting small and achievable goals

Increasing self-confidence

Feeling better and taking charge

