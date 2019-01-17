Diabetes Workshop to Begin in February

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a free Aging Partners workshop series from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from February 5 through March 12. The six-week Diabetes Self-Management Workshop will be held at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:
- Determining what to eat and when to exercise
- Monitoring blood sugar
- Caring for feet
- Communicating with family and health care providers
- Managing low and high blood sugar
- Dealing with stress and learning relaxation techniques
- Setting small and achievable goals
- Increasing self-confidence
- Feeling better and taking charge
READ MORE: UNMC Lands Grant To Fight Veteran Suicide